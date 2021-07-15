Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

