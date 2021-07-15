Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $155.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.76. The firm has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

