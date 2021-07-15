Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Princeton Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

