Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

FRC stock opened at $197.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

