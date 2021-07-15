Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

