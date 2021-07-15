Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Boosted by Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

PCRX opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

