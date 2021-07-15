Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

