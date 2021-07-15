Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised by Oppenheimer

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

