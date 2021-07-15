Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

