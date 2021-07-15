Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Lifted by KeyCorp

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of WLK opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

