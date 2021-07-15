Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

NYSE:HLI opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.