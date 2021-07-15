QChi (QCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,899.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One QChi coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. QChi has a market cap of $620,732.25 and approximately $2,899.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QChi has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QChi

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

