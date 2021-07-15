QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Trading 2.8% Higher

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QNTQF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

