QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $109,120.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00147939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.86 or 0.99973138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.01006956 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

