QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QS Energy stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

