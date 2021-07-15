QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QS Energy stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
QS Energy Company Profile
