Qtum Trading Down 9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $579.96 million and approximately $129.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00018524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,566,979 coins and its circulating supply is 98,533,176 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.