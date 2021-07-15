QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $102,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

