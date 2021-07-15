Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF remained flat at $$4.69 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Quálitas Controladora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

