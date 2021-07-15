Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $4,566,700.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37.

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,394. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

