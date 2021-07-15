Quantstamp (QSP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $298,119.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $298,119.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00868081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.