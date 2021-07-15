QuickSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.84 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $317.25 or 0.00998984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $9.84 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

