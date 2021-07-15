Quilter Plc Acquires 6,614 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $185,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

