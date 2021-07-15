Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,217,014 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.