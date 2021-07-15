QunQun Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $399,709.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00853724 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

