R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 in the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

