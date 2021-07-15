Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,931 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Radius Health worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,391. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

