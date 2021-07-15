RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Sells $472,650.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of RadNet by 45.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RadNet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 19.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.