Rage Fan (RAGE) Tops One Day Volume of $13,421.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $356,574.72 and approximately $13,421.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00114188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00148060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.20 or 0.99971470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.01007881 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,317,152 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

