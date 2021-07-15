RAI Finance (RAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.58 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $29.58 million and $7.02 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001912 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00114844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.77 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00989640 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.