Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Insider Buys $9,080,920.94 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 587,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,080,920.94.

RAIN stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAIN. began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.