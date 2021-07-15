Raise (RAISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $43,397.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00858203 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

