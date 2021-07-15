Rally 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.97 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Rally has a total market cap of $103.35 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00112376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00149146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.11 or 1.00208985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,645,005 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

