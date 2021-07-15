Rapidz (RPZX) One Day Volume Hits $57,930.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 3,831.1% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $57,930.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00857443 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

