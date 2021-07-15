RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

RAPT opened at $30.34 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

