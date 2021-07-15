Rate3 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,107.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $841,671.81 and $103,107.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.82 or 0.00859991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.