Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 4.33.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

