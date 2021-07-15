Raven Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,910.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $6,910.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00115869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.06 or 1.00822158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.00998880 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

