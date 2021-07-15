Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,996.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $39,996.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,887.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.23 or 0.06031275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.01420856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00393803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00136820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00606071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00404602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00314333 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

