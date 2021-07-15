Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $161.11 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00009192 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $161.11 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00115893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00147892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,527.14 or 0.99694151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.01005622 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,426,372 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.