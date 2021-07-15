Raymond Dwek Sells 3,360 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

