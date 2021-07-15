Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,729. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

