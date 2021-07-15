Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Raymond James worth $34,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $111,565,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

NYSE RJF traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.62. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.