Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $56,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Raymond James stock opened at $131.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

