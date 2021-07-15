Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Down 6.1%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

RLLMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

