Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $272,027.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00148208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,501.05 or 0.99676994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01002669 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.