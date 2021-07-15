Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $700.00 to $925.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $768.00 to $910.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $768.00 to $910.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $775.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $750.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $750.00 to $900.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $800.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $740.00 to $854.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $700.00 to $775.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $625.00 to $690.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $675.00 to $705.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $680.00 to $740.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $670.00 to $735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $675.00 to $710.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $793.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $391.08 and a 1 year high of $835.00. The firm has a market cap of $494.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

