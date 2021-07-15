Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

7/14/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

7/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €242.00 ($284.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/29/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTX stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €205.90 ($242.24). 145,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 143.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €210.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

