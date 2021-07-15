Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE):

7/13/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

7/12/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

6/30/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/28/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/25/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/26/2021 – Virgin Galactic is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/24/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $18.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/19/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

NYSE:SPCE opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

