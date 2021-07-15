Recro Pharma (REPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

7/13/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of REPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 577,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $1,031,334.07. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

