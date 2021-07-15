ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $46.28 million and approximately $35,428.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,223.61 or 1.00988398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01271744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00358333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00387426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00053990 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

